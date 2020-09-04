The West Franklin volleyball team was swept at home Thursday by Olathe Heritage and Ottawa.

Olathe Heritage topped the Falcons, 25-20, 25-23, and Ottawa won 25-14, 25-22.

"It's hard to win when your hitting efficiency is negative in both matches," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "The only player who had a positive hitting efficiency was Alex Coopman."

She had nine kills and hit 0.600 against Ottawa.

"It's good for us to play tough competition early," Corwine said. "It exposed a lot of weaknesses that we can now focus on in practice. We needed to get pushed, but I would have liked to see us respond better. We were complacent and because of that we got rolled. We will take it as a lesson, and learn from it."

West Franklin (2-2) plays Tuesday at home against Council Grove.