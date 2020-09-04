Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state.

Last season: 286-81 (77.9%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN BOLD

Class 6A

Derby 40, MILL VALLEY 20

Hutchinson 27, VALLEY CENTER 20

Class 5A

MAIZE 28, Andover 14

BISHOP CARROLL 24, Junction City 18

Class 4A

Andover Central 32, NEWTON 14

AUGUSTA 28, Coffeyville 17

CHANUTE 21, Circle 14

EL DORADO 16, Independence 7

Andale 35, ROSE HILL 14

Class 3A

Topeka Hayden 31, Emporia 14

Class 2A

Humboldt 42, BLUESTEM 7

Douglass 26, REMINGTON 22

GARDEN PLAIN 35, Conway Springs 14

Class 1A

Plainview 16, PHILLIPSBURG 14

Class 8-MAN I

Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, FLINTHILLS 6