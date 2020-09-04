The Wellsville Middle School seventh-grade volleyball teams opened their season Thursday with wins over Osawatomie.

The varsity team won 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 29-27. Mallory Harter led the Eagles by serving 17 total points, followed by Natalie Peel with 13. Dayja Eiche and Alex Johnson also chipped in 6 points each.

The team served with an overall serving accuracy of 71% and overall passing accuracy of 82%. When tied at 24 in the last set, Eiche stepped up to end the game with a block and two kills assisted with sets by Peel.

The junior varsity swept Osawatomie, 25-18, 25-11, 25-17. Madeline Hackathorn led the Eagles by serving for 17 total points, followed by Sarah Waters with 10 and Alex Jewell with 9. The team served with an overall serving accuracy of 73% for the night.