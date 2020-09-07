The Ottawa University men's cross country team started off the 2020 season Saturday with a third-place finish at the McPherson College Carol Swenson Invite.

Josh Weghorst won the race with a time of 16:18.17. Joseph Corbin finished 18th with a time of 18:29.70. Tyler Stevenson came in 21st at 18:53.79. Sklyar Karns took 23rd at 19:04.07. Caleb Meyer was 48th, 20:47.97.

The women were paced by Alexis Reim, who took 35th at 25:37.6. Jordan Fritz was 36th at 25:38.7. Laura Freeman placed 46th at 32:36.5.