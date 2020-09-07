The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team split matches Saturday to open the 2020 season.

Ottawa fell to Central Methodist University, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15. The Lady Braves rebounded for their first win of the season over Southwestern, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19.

Ottawa finished the match against Southwestern with 45 kills, a .228 attacking percentage, 44 assists, six service aces, 60 digs, and 10 team blocks.

Anyone Tharps led Ottawa with 17 kills. She surpassed the 1,000 kill mark for her career. Zari Montgomery had 20 assists and Allison Thornton tallied 15 assists.

Taylor Mobley led the Braves with 10 digs.

Against Central Methodist, Ottawa finished the match with 38 kills, a .178 attacking percentage, 35 assists, two service aces, 51 digs, and four team blocks.

Tharps led OU with 11 kills. Raven Casas was right behind with 10.