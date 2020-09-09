The West Franklin hitters found their mark Tuesday after a slow start against Council Grove in the WF gym.

The Falcons bested Council Grove, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14 and 25-7, 25-17 behind its offensive and defensive performance.

"The first set we made too many unforced hitting errors, but our hitters were being aggressive because that has been a big focus since last Thursday," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said.

In the first match, the Falcons had 23 hitting errors and hit a 0.150 percentage.

"In the second match, our hitters were still being aggressive, but cut down on the errors significantly," Corwine said.

West Franklin had nine hitting errors in the second match en route to a 0.286 hitting efficiency.

Nellie LaFountain and Alex Coopman led the offense with 17 kills each. Jenna Walters finished with 14.

Ainsey Corwine was able to spread the offense around as she had 57 assists, the coach said.

In the second match, Coopman had 12 attempts with seven kills and no errors.

"If she can hit a 0.583 every night out, we are in great shape," Corwine said. "Serve-receive was a huge reason we were able to get the ball to our middles. Our passers averaged a 2.46."

Riley Zentz led the Falcons in serve-receive with an average of 2.66.

The defense was spearheaded by Allison Swank's four blocks. Sami Randall had 25 digs followed by Zentz with 20.

West Franklin (4-2) plays Tuesday at home against Northern Heights.

Ainsley Corwine: 5 aces, 57 assists, 5 digs.

Alex Coopman: 17 kills, 4 aces.

Allison Swank: 8 kills, 4 stuff blocks.

Jenna Walters: 14 kills, 2.44 SRA, 11 digs, 4 aces.

Nellie LaFountain: 17 kills, 2.56 SRA, 11 digs, 4 aces.

Riley Zentz: 4 aces, 6 kills, 20 digs, 2.66 SRA.

Sami Randall: 8 aces, 2.52 SRA, 25 digs.