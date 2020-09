The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team swept Tuesday’s triangular at Ellis, defeating Ellis and Norton in two sets.

The Monarchs (10-2) took a 25-8, 25-22 win over Norton and beat Ellis 25-14, 25-17.

TMP went 1-2 last weekend in Abilene. The Monarchs beat Abilene but fell to Smoky Valley and Concordia.

TMP will play at Beloit on Thursday.