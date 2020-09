OLATHE — The Ottawa High School varsity volleyball dropped two matches Tuesday in Olathe.

Ottawa fell in three games to Heritage Christian, 14-25, 25-

15, 26-24. The two teams played this past Thursday with Ottawa winning a three-game match by the identical 26-24 score in the third.

Ottawa lost to De Soto, 25-14, 25-22. Ottawa fell to 2-3.