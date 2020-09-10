The Ottawa University women's soccer team scored there goals in the second half to upend Stephens College, 4-1, Wednesday in the season opener.

Ottawa controlled play from the start, outshooting the host squad, 20-10.

Stephens scored the first goal in the second minute. The Lady Braves’ defense tightened up the rest of the match.

Ottawa’s Denaya Evans evened the score in the 21st minute.

Ottawa’s offense caught fire in the second half. Emma Nilsson gave Ottawa a lead 2-1 in the 55th minute. Jaycie Campbell followed with a goal in the 56th minute to extend the lead to 3-1. Reighna Werner found the back of the net in the 74th minute.

Jordan Burrow started in the net for Ottawa and collected seven saves. Werner had two assists in the contest and Hailey Gonzalez added an assist.