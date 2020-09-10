Ottawa University had six players named to the 2020 KCAC Football Preseason Team.

They are James Reeder, Arnoldo Mendoza, Jacob Garcia, Jaylin King, Devin Johnston, and Michael Corrales.

Reeder, a junior running back, sat out the 2019 season with an injury. In 2018, he rushed for 596 yards and was named honorable mention All-KCAC. Reeder averaged 3.9 yards per rush and scored two rushing touchdowns. He had 18 receptions for 181 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception.

Mendoza, a senior offensive lineman, redshirted in 2019. He was a starter on the offensive line as a junior in 2018, helping the Braves to an overall record of 8-2 and a second place finish in the KCAC.

Garcia, a senior defensive lineman, was named first team All-KCAC for the second straight season in 2019. He had 59 tackles (28 solo/31 assisted), five sacks, and four recovered fumbles. Garcia finished the year ranked 14th in the NAIA in tackles for loss per game (1.7), 30th in total tackles for loss (15.5), and 50th in sacks per game (0.6). He had a career-high 11 tackles versus Friends University and a career-high three tackles for loss against Bethel College.

King, a senior defensive back, finished his junior season with 38 tackles (30 solo/8 assisted), earning honorable mention All-KCAC honors. He had 1.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Johnston, a junior defensive back, finished 2019 with 45 tackles (39 solo/6 assisted) and had two interceptions. He had 17 kickoff returns for 320 yards for an average of 18.8 yards per return. Johnston averaged 18.8 yards per return.

Corrales, a junior kicker and punter, is a transfer from San Jose City College. While at SJCC, he was a two-time Special Teams Player of the Year. Corrales earned American-Golden Coast All-Conference honors. In two years, he was 21-for-22 in PATs and 10-for-17 in field goal attempts.

The Braves open the 2020 season at home 6 p.m. Saturday against non-conference opponent, Oklahoma Panhandle State University.