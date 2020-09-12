The Hill City Ringnecks moved to 2-0 after pulling out a 7-6 defensive struggle with Ness City.

The Ringnecks scored their lone touchdown on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brody McDowell from Derek Keith, and Adam Amrein made the PAT.

Ness City’s Gavin Schreiber caught a 12-yard TD pass from Jose Guzman in the third quarter, but the two-point try failed.

Keith rushed for 77 yards and McDowell caught three passes for 82 yards.

VICTORIA 58, CHASE 8 — At Chase, six different Knights scored touchdowns as Victoria cruised to 2-0.

Carson Werth rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, while Jayvon Pruitt ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. Grant Schoenrock threw for 75 yards and a TD and also ran for a score.

HOXIE 36, LA CROSSE 14 — At La Crosse, Hoxie scored 26 unanswered points to take down La Crosse.

Harlan Obioha, Hoxie’s 6-foot-11, 305-pound lineman, lined up as a receiver in the closing seconds of the first half and caught a 23-yard touchdown to give Hoxie an 18-14 lead at the break.

LEOTI-WICHITA COUNTY 50, WAKEENEY-TREGO 0 — At WaKeeney, Leoti scored 20 points in the first quarter and 30 in the second frame to end the game by halftime.

SMITH CENTER 21, PHILLIPSBURG 13 — Smith Center bounced back from a season-opening loss to Norton to take down the Panthers. Phillipsburg cut the Smith Center lead to 15-13 in the fourth but the Redmen put the game out of reach with a touchdown.

NORTON 42, ELLIS 20 — At Ellis, Norton followed up the big victory over Smith Center with a sound win over Ellis, moving to 2-0 on the season.

OAKLEY 10, PLAINVILLE 7 — At Oakley, after picking up its first win Mid-Continent League win since 2015 last week against TMP-Marian, the Plainsmen knocked off Plainville to move to 2-0.

OSBORNE 56, BELOIT-ST. JOHN’S 42 — At Beloit, the defending Eight Man Division II champion Bulldogs bounced back from last week’s loss to Hill City behind a huge game from Mason Schurr, who rushed for 265 yards on 32 carries.

Check the scoreboard page for scores throughout the state.