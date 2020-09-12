By Arne Green

The Salina Journal

Call it power football with a touch of finesse.

Ell-Saline quarterback TJ Morrical wouldn't have it any other way.

"We do that a lot, don't we," Morrical, Ell-Saline's senior quarterback said with a huge smile after the Cardinals rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns Friday night on the way to a 34-0 victory over county rival Sacred Heart at Graves Family Sports Complex. "Our game plan is to pound it up the middle as much as we can and then every once in a while get a little quick play outside.

"If I didn't have (linemen) Jesus (Calzada) and Carter (Underwood) on the line pulling, we couldn't do that. They made me look amazing."

Amazing indeed.

Morrical, running a combination of read options and quick counters, scored all three of Ell-Saline's first-half touchdowns and finished with 246 yards rushing on 19 carries behind an offensive line that had its way with Sacred Heart most of the night. Then there was senior running back Keenan Drees, who tacked on 110 yards on 10 carries, including a 64-yard score in the third quarter.

"You've got to go with your strengths, and for us that's running the ball between the tackles," said Ell-Saline coach Joe Roche, whose Cardinals improved to 2-0 with their second straight shutout. "We got some good double-teams (with the read options) and then we came back with the counter trey where we pulled a couple of linemen.

"It's been in our playbook for years, but this was the first time we used it."

The Cardinals set the tone early, taking the opening kickoff and marching 65 yards in 11 plays, eating up more than six minutes before Morrical burst up the middle for a 26-yard touchdown. They then took advantage of a short field early in the second quarter with Morrical's 11-yard run capping a four-play, 47-yard drive.

Morrical capped the first-half scoring with a 79-yard run 4 1/2 minutes before intermission as Noah Carrasco's extra point made it 21-0 at the break. Morrical had 189 yards on 15 carries in the half.

"I could throw all game, but it's so much more fun to run the ball," said Morrical, who completed just 1 of 9 passes for 36 yards with an interception, though he did have several drops.

Sacred Heart did slow the Cardinal offense in the second half, giving up only Drees' long touchdown run and a 9-yarder from Obed Ruiz in the third quarter.

"It boils down to guys doing the job, and we have a lot of young guys on that side of the ball," Sacred Heart coach Shane Richards said. "But we made a huge step forward from last week, even though I know the score doesn't show that.

"They're a well-coached team and they run the ball well. Not getting guys off the field wore us down a little bit, but overall I'm proud of the way the kids battled, even though the scoreboard doesn't show it."

Defensively, Ell-Saline preserved the shutout by stopping Sacred Heart in the red zone once before halftime and twice in the fourth quarter.

"Our interior five is just amazing," Morrical said.

Sacred Heart did find some success in the running game with 167 yards, led by reserve tailback Jarrett McMillian's 63 yards on nine carries and Mason Richards' 53 yards on six attempts. But the Knights were just 2 of 18 passing for 36 yards with three interceptions, including two by Taegan Bradley.