GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline lowered a defensive boom on Beloit on Friday night and shut out the Trojans 18-0.

Southeast now is 2-0 to start the season while Beloit fell to 0-2.

Led by Matthew Rodriguez, a 205-pound junior linebacker, the Southeast Trojans held Beloit to 72 yards of total offense and came up with an interception to squash the only legitimate scoring chance Beloit had.

Rodriguez executed the run blitz package in the Southeast defensive game plan, which helped limit Beloit running back Benson Berndt to 43 yards on 25 carries. Overall, Beloit managed just 55 yards on the ground.

Stopping the run was the first order of business for Southeast and the plan worked perfectly.

"We’ve been pretty good against the run," Southeast coach Mitch Gebhardt said, "and our kids continue to play physical and do a good job of playing team defense.

"Matty does a good job — he plays physical, he’s our leader on defense and he seems to find where the ball is at. He had 94 tackles last year and he just continues to get better."

Rodriguez said the defense was determined to strike first.

"We knew that (Beloit) would be physical, but we felt if we hit them (hard) every play we would be the more physical team, they wouldn’t be able to hang with us," he said. "We work on (run) blitzes a lot.

"(The) timing is critical.".

While it was a defensive gem for Southeast, the offense could never find a rhythm but was able to use field position and enough big plays, to come up with a workmanlike win.

"We didn’t get in a rhythm offensively," Gebhardt said. "We need to do some things in practice to improve our flow and get more confident in what we are doing".

One thing that helped keep Southeast from a smooth stride was the footing. Three days of rain had softened the field, which affected the passing game.

"We sprint out much of the time," Gebhardt said. "We have some drop-back throws, but we felt with the footing tonight we were going to sprint out more because if the pass wasn’t there, (quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt) could turn it up field and get some yards that way."

Michael Murray’s 38-yard punt return got Southeast in business on its first possession at the Beloit 32. Six plays later, Bryant Banks pounded around right end and reached the end zone from 10 yards out with 7:19 showing on the clock. Southeast would be thwarted on all three two-point conversion attempts.

The Trojans put together a 14-play, 85-yard drive in the second period that ended when Jaxson Gebhardt found Banks in the end zone from 11 yards out at 3:44. A 34-yard pass from Gebhardt to Tyler Breeding was the big play in the drive.

Southeast’s final score came at 4:33 of the third period when a bad snap forced Gebhardt to scramble until he found Murray along the sideline. Murray danced by a defender into the end zone for touchdown.

Banks led the Southeast offense with 67 rushing yards on 16 tries and a pair of scores. Gebhardt’s air game was an even 50 percent, 11 of 22 for 120 yards. Breeding caught four passes for 53 yards.