The Wellsville High School boys cross country team finished seventh out of a field of 20 teams in the 1-3A division Saturday in the Wamego Invitational.

Zeb Harris finished 34th to lead the boys effort, which was coming off a meet Thursday in Lyndon.

Varsity Boys

34, Zeb Harris, 19:44.9 34t; 50, Ian Smith, 20:22.9; 70, Liam Robertson, 20:58.7; 71, Dawson Dwyer, 20:58.9; 74, Damen Eiche 21:01.9; 88, Aistin Henry, 21:30.1; 101, Will Stanton 21:57.

Varsity Girls

79, Lexi McDaniel, 26:46.8; 134, Shayla Clary, 30:47.3.