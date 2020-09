The Ottawa University cross country teams had eight runners compete Friday in the Coyote Invitational in Salina.

The men were paced by Josh Weghorst, who finished third. Joseph Corbin came in 12th. Skylar Karns took 27th and Christopher Rosas was 57th.

The women’s top finisher was Alexis Reim in 41st place. Jordan Fritz took 45th. Dakota Bunch came in 54th and Laura Freeman was 62nd.