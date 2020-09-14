The Ottawa University soccer teams opened KCAC play Friday with losses to Southwestern at AdventHealth Field.

The women were nipped 3-2 in overtime. The men fell 3-1.

The Lady Braves scored two goals in the second half to force overtime. Ciara Joyce knocked in a goal in the 51st minute to cut the Moundbuilder lead to 2-1. Reighna Werner evened the score up 2-2 in the 79th minute.

Southwestern hit the winning goal two minutes into the overtime.

The men jumped om top early as Thomas Santos scored in the ninth minute.

Southwestern scored three unanswered goals.

Gage Powers started in the net for Ottawa and collected five saves.