The Ottawa University women's volleyball team split matches Friday in the Park Invitational.

Ottawa fell 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 27-25) to No. 5 Park University. Ottawa rebounded to take the second match, a 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-21) win, over Clarke University.

The Ottawa attack against Park finished with 31 kills and a .133 attacking percentage.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 10 kills. She also had two block assists.

Ottawa was in control against Clarke. Ottawa quickly gained a 7-1 lead in the opening set and never looked back.

The Lady Braves dominated the net with 34 kills, a .280 attacking percentage, 33 assists, nine service aces, 31 digs and seven team blocks.

Tharps led the attack with 11 kills and Ryleigh Burdick had 10. Zari Montgomery finished with 16 assists and six digs.

Ottawa (3-2) has a 14-day layoff before its first KCAC test of the season. The Lady Braves will play Sept. 26 against Bethany College and Kansas Wesleyan University in Wilson Field House. The triangular begins at 1 p.m. with Ottawa playing Bethany. The Swedes will then face Kansas Wesleyan University at 3 p.m. Ottawa finishes the day with a match against the Coyotes at 5 p.m.