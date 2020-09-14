The Ottawa University football team had two student-athletes named KCAC Player of the Week.

Colby Johnson was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week and Santino Gee earned KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The two spearheaded Ottawa to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Johnson, a senior linebacker, finished OU's season opener with 14 tackles (9 solo/5 assisted), three tackles for loss, and recovered one fumble.

Gee, a junior running back from Lawrence, Kan., blocked two Aggie punts. His first blocked punt happened on OPSU's first possession of the second quarter, giving Ottawa the ball on the Aggie 16-yard line. Two plays later, OU took a 14-7 lead over OPSU. Gee's second blocked punt happened with 4:41 to go in the fourth quarter. His block gave the Braves the ball on the OPSU 18 yard line. The OU offense cashed in on the excellent field possession and took a 27-14 lead over the Aggies with 2:43 remaining in the contest.