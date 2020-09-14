More stories at www.thekansan.com

Name correction

Andrew Harder of Berean Academy was misidentified in the Swather Special cross country article in Saturday’s Kansan.

Bethel netters

open season

The Bethel College men’s and women’s tennis teams opened the season Saturday at the Triple Threat Tournament, a bracketed tournament with Kansas Wesleyan and Sterling.

For the Bethel men, Michael Cech, Zachary Shima, Nolan Schrader, Milan Bucek, Jordan Singh and Tomas Quercia all reached the quarterfinals in singles.

Cech downed Shima, Bucek downed Singh and Schroeder downed Wes Robertson of Kansas Wesleyan 6-0. Quercia fell to Luis Soto of KWU 6-0. In the semifinals, Cech downed Schrader 8-0 and Bucek downed Soto 8-3. In the finals, Cech downed Bucek 8-3.

In doubles play, the teams of Cech and Schrader downed Kyle Rice and Robinson of KWU in the semifinals 8-1. Bucek and Quercia fell to Soto and Shingi Chingaya of KWU 8-5. Cech and Schrader won the finals 8-1.

The sole women playing for Bethel during the tournament was Daniela Herrera and Halle Krehbiel. Herrera downed Krehbiel in the quarterfinals, then beat Karley Benson of Kansas Wesleyan 8-5 in the semifinals and Zosia Selwesiuk of KWU 8-5 in the finals.

In doubles play, Krehbiel and Herrera downed Carlson and Kylah Comley of Sterling in the quarterfinals, Keeley Hipp and Janae Ryan of Sterling in the semifinals 8-3 and Nicole Marin and Maddie Thrasher of Sterling 8-1 in the finals.

Bethel competes Friday and Saturday at the KCAC Individual Championships at Southwestern College in Winfield.

BC runners

place at meet

SALINA — The Bethel College cross country teams competes Saturday at the KCAC Preview Meet-Coyote Invitational at the Great Life Golf Course in Salina.

The men finished third, while the women were fifth.

The Bethel men were led by Arran Kearney, who finished seventh in 26:58.68 (8,000 meters); Isaiah Bartel, who finished eighth in 27:02.91; and Laytham Magana, who finished 13th in 28:06.97.

For the Bethel women, Haley Robinette finished 25th in 22:01.85 (5,000 meters), followed by Natalie Graber in 26th in 22:04.02.

Bethel hosts the third annual Muthama-Rogers Invitational Saturday at the BC Cross Country Course.

KCAC Preview-

Coyote Inv.

Saturday

Great Life Golf Course

WOMEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 17, Kansas Wesleyan 74, Tabor 78, York 98, Bethel 143, Sterling 174, McPherson 187, Bethany 193, Peru State 207. Ottawa no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Armendariz, Alyssa SM 19:14.09; 2. Koonce, Baylie SM 19:15.60; 3. Walter-Sherretts, Maddie SM 19:19.09; 4. Ortiz, Natasha SM 19:22.75; 5. Martinez, Stephanie KW 19:35.71; 6. Geesaman, Maria YC 19:42.45; 7. Hiebert, Riley SM 19:44.39; 8. Hiebert, Reagan SM 19:56.04; 9. Senior, Conangela Tabor 20:08.83; 10. Gallet, Mallory SM 20:32.81.

Bethel runners — 25. Robinette, Haley 22:01.85; 26. Graber, Natalie 22:04.02; 29. Meyer, Stephany 22:34.60; 34. Grame, Aubry 22:50.16; 50. Hershberger, Emma 24:19.08; 61. Ehrmann, Charlotte 28:00.22.

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 17, Tabor 65, Bethel 80, Kansas Wesleyan 94, Bethany 132-36, McPherson 132-38. Ottawa, York no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Skinner, Luke SM 24:35.52; 2. Bowen, Johnathan SM 24:52.16; 3. Weghorst, Joshua OU 25:01.86; 4. Erwin, Brendan SM 25:26.38; 5. Whitworth, Matt un. 25:43.21; 6. Soliz, Tyler SM 25:58.75; 7. Kearney, Arran Btl. 26:58.68; 8. Bartel, Isaiah Btl. 27:02.91; 9. O'Dwyer, Austin SM 27:04.97; 10. Lovell, Jacob KW 27:06.94.

Other Bethel runners — 13. Magana, Laytham 28:06.97; 37. Morgan, Nick 30:18.23; 38. Funk, Carter 30:19.44; 46. Crager, Robbie 31:13.23; 54. DePriest, Evan 34:48.64.

Sedgwick, Moundridge

win Goessel tourney

GOESSEL – The Sedgwick Cardinal and Moundridge Wildcat volleyball teams each won their section of the Goessel Invitational Saturday.

One section was played at Goessel and one section was played at Canton-Galva.

In the Goessel section, Moundridge finished 2-1 in pool play and downed Goessel 25-18, 25-13 in the finals. Hutchinson Central Christian downed Burrton 25-20, 25-17 for third place.

In the Canton-Galva section, Sedgwick finished 3-0 in pool play and downed Halstead 25-15, 25-18 in the finals. Wichita Independent downed Canton-Galva 25-16, 21-25, 25-19 in the finals.

Goessel Inv.

Saturday

Goessel section

Pool play — Goessel def. Moundridge 30-32, 13-25, 26-24; Central Christian def. Burrton 25-17, 25-17; Goessel def. Burrton 25-20, 25-19; Moundridge def. Central Christian 25-16, 25-15; Goessel def. Central Christian 25-18, 25-17; Moundridge def. Burrton 25-5, 25–13.

Third place — Central Christian def. Burrton 25-20, 25-17.

Championship — Moundridge def. Goessel 25-18, 25-13.

Canton-Galva section

Pool play — Sedgwick def. Canton-Galva 25-13, 25-12; Halstead def. Independent 25-9, 25-15; Halstead def. Canton-Galva 25-9, 25-13; Sedgwick def. Independent 25-12, 25-22; Independent def. Canton-Galva 25-18. 25-20; Sedgwick def. Halstead 25-16, 25-16.

Third place — Independent def. Canton-Galva 25-16, 21-25, 25-19.

Championship — Sedgwick def. Halstead 25-15, 25-18.

BASEBALL

Youth scores

Harvey County Rebels 12U 8, Hesston Swathers 12U 6

Newton Railers 14U 17, Weeks 1

Newton Weeks 12U 10, Newton Horton 7

SWBC Tribe 8U 10, Newton Weeks 8U 5