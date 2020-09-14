The Wellsville High School volleyball team went 1-2 Saturday in the Wellsville Tournament.
The Eagles win came in three sets over Hayden (25-20, 18-25, 25-14).
Wellsville (5-4) plays Tuesday at home against Burlington and Anderson County.
Jadyn Troutman: 20 kills, 15 digs
Laney Overman: 19 assists
Mazzi Przybylo: 22 digs
WHS Tournament Results
BSHS def OHC 25-16, 25-23
WHS def Hayden 25-20, 18-25, 25-14
BSHS def Hayden 25-19, 25-15
OHC def WHS 25-19, 25-23
BSHS def WHS 25-11, 25-14
OHC def Hayden 22-25, 25-20, 25-14