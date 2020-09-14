By The Herald Staff

Monday

Sep 14, 2020 at 12:03 PM


The Wellsville High School volleyball team went 1-2 Saturday in the Wellsville Tournament.


The Eagles win came in three sets over Hayden (25-20, 18-25, 25-14).


Wellsville (5-4) plays Tuesday at home against Burlington and Anderson County.


Jadyn Troutman: 20 kills, 15 digs


Laney Overman: 19 assists


Mazzi Przybylo: 22 digs


WHS Tournament Results


BSHS def OHC 25-16, 25-23


WHS def Hayden 25-20, 18-25, 25-14


BSHS def Hayden 25-19, 25-15


OHC def WHS 25-19, 25-23


BSHS def WHS 25-11, 25-14


OHC def Hayden 22-25, 25-20, 25-14