The Wellsville High School volleyball team went 1-2 Saturday in the Wellsville Tournament.

The Eagles win came in three sets over Hayden (25-20, 18-25, 25-14).

Wellsville (5-4) plays Tuesday at home against Burlington and Anderson County.

Jadyn Troutman: 20 kills, 15 digs

Laney Overman: 19 assists

Mazzi Przybylo: 22 digs

WHS Tournament Results

BSHS def OHC 25-16, 25-23

WHS def Hayden 25-20, 18-25, 25-14

BSHS def Hayden 25-19, 25-15

OHC def WHS 25-19, 25-23

BSHS def WHS 25-11, 25-14

OHC def Hayden 22-25, 25-20, 25-14