The Wellsville Middle School football teams split games Thursday at Burlington.

The eighth grade squad won 16-14. The seventh grade team lost 20-18.

The eighth grade team scored on the first drive with a 23-yard rushing touchdown from Carter Wilmarth. Micah Holmes converted the two points to give us an 8-0 lead. Burlington scored in the second quarter but missed the 2 point conversion. The score remained 8-6 until scored late in the fourth quarter to take a 14-8 lead.

With 1:50 left to go, Holmes connected with Mason Lytle on a 75-yard pass play to tie the game at 14. Holmes converted the two points for give Wellsville a 16-14 lead with 1:38 left to play. Burlington was unable to convert a first down against the Wellsville (2-0) defense.

The seventh grade started fast as Hayden Holten had a 40-yard run on the first play of the game. Colton Scott then had a 20- yard touchdown run two plays later.

Burlington answered with a touchdown to tie the game. Burlington scored again to make the score 12-6. The Eagles immediately answered with a 60 -yard kick return by Colton Scott to tie the score at 12.

Burlington scored late in the third quarter to take a 20-12 lead. The Eagles then answered with a 51-yard touchdown run by Colton Scott. Wellsville failed to convert on the two-point conversion

Wellsville plays Sept. 24 at home against Prairie View.