The Ottawa High School boys soccer team put together a dominating performance Monday on home turf.
The Cyclones rolled past Fort Scott, 10-1. Ottawa improved to 3-1 with the victory.
Ottawa plays Thursday at Bonner Springs.
The Ottawa High School boys soccer team put together a dominating performance Monday on home turf.
The Cyclones rolled past Fort Scott, 10-1. Ottawa improved to 3-1 with the victory.
Ottawa plays Thursday at Bonner Springs.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.