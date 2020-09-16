HESSTON — The Newton High School girls’ golf team won the front nine competition at the Newton Invitational Tuesday at the Hesston Municipal Golf Course.

Newton won the competition at 182, Salina South at 186, Winfield at 196 and Salina Central at 202. Campus had no team score.

The tournament was broken up roughly in half with five teams competing on the front nine and four on the back nine.

"The girls did a great job and took first on the front," Newton coach Joanie Pauls said.

Elly Berholf of Winfield was top medalist on the front nine with a one-over par 36. Zoe Norton of Salina South was one stroke back at 37. Newton’s Lindsey Warsnak was third at 41.

Other Newton golfers included Mallory Seirer in sixth at 45, Jaye Skinner in seventh at 46, Cadence Altum in 12th at 50, Alyssa Lujano in 16th at 55, Ember Suter and Anna Harder tied for 17th at 56, Madeline Duncan in 24th at 62 and Alondra Valle in 26th at 73.

In the back nine competition, Emporia won the team title over Derby 196-199. Hutchinson was third at 208 and Buhler was fourth at 247.

Avary Eckert of Emporia was top medalist at 39, four strokes better than teammate Olivia Eckert. Halle Rader of Derby and Lauren Davis of Derby tied for third at 49.

Newton competes at 1 p.m. Monday at the Salina South Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Newton Inv.

Tuesday

Hesston Municipal GC

Front Nine

Par 35, 2,375 yards

Team scores — Newton 182, Salina South 186, Winfield 196, Salina Central 202. Campus no team score.

Individuals — 1. Elly Bertholf Win. 36, 2. Zoe Norton SS 37, 3. Lindsey Warsnak New. 41, 4. Nina Frees SS 42, 5. Kiley Maier Cam. 43, 6. Mallory Seirer New. 45, 7. Jaye Skinner New. 46, 8. Karter FullerSC 47, T8. Bridgit ConwaySC 47, T8. Celine Mendoza Win. 47, 11. Jaden Cain Cam. 49, 12. Cadence Altum New. 50, T12. Karlee Roudybush SS 50, 14. Dalin Bartel Win. 51, 15. Cheyenne O'ConnerSC 52, 16. Alyssa Lujano New. 55, 17. Ember Suter New. 56, T17. Anna Harder New. 56, T17. Chloe WhiteSC 56, 20. Leah Shipman Cam. 57, T20. Payton Phillips SS 57, 22. Danee Phillips SS 59, 23. Zoe Moreland SS 61, 24. Madeline Duncan New. 62, T24. Bailey Haunschild Win. 62, 26. Alondra Valle New. 73.

Back Nine

Par 36, 2,375 yds.

Team scores — Emporia 196, Derby 199, Hutchinson 208, Buhler 247.

Individuals — 1. Avary Eckert Emp. 39, 2. Olivia Eckert Emp. 43, 3. Halle Rader Der. 49, T3. Lauren Davis Der. 49, 5. Hannah Minnis Der. 50, T5. Reaghan Martin Hut. 50, 7. Macey Truitt Der. 51, T7. Ella Fessler Emp. 51, T7. Chloe Johnson Der. 51, T7. Riley Lusk Hut. 51, 11. Katy Johnson Der. 52, 12. Sarah Schwartz Hut. 53, T12. Faith Welborn Emp. 53, 14. Ella Burlie Hut. 54, 15. Kortland Brunton Hut. 57, 16. Caitlin Hooker Buh. 58, 17. Hailey Meegers Buh. 60, T17. Nicole Dalton Emp. 60, 19. Jaycilyn Moriasi Hut. 62, 20. Lauren Darrah Buh. 64, T20. Lacey Rust Emp. 64, 22. Marissa Orem Buh. 65, T22. Desiree Bergeron Hut. 65, 24. Rylee Glass Hut. 66, T24. Taylee Hummel Buh. 66.