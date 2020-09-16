West Franklin celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of Northern Heights.

The Falcons topped the visitors 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16, 25-11.

"We are so grateful to be able to recognize these three amazing young ladies in such uncertain times," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "I couldn't ask for a better group of seniors. They are coachable, fun, and great leaders."

The Falcons, despite the sweep, did not hit on all cylinders.

"In the first match, we were not completely locked in, and we made a lot of mistakes on defense," Corwine said. "The second match was an improvement. We played with more intensity and focus."

Jenna Walters keyed the defense with a 2.56 serve-receive average. She also led the team with six aces and finished with 12 kills.

Corwine said Walters had a solid all-around game in the sweep.

"She is playing with a lot of confidence right now; we depend on her many times to get us out of rough spots, and she always responds," Corwine said.

Alex Coopman led the Falcons with 17 kills and a hitting efficiency of .481. Corwine said Coopman continues to hit well frizz the middle.

Corwine said Allison Swank is starting to find her rhythm in the middle. The junior finished with eight kills, a hitting efficiency of .400 and had three blocks.

Sami Randall paced the Falcons with 16 digs and four aces. Ainsley Corwine finished with 45 assists, eight digs and three aces.

Corwine said Nellie LaFountain continues to swing well on the outside. She accumulated 10 kills.

Corwine said the Ecord sisters filled in nicely for Riley Zentz, who missed the matches.

Chloe Ecord was second on the team with 13 digs, while Katie Ecord had six kills with a 0.364 hitting efficiency.

West Franklin plays Thursday against Wellsville and Eudora in Wellsville.