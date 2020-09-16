The Wellsville High School volleyball team split matches Tuesday on Senior Night.

Wellsville defeated Burlington in two sets and fell to Anderson /County in three sets.

"Our five seniors are Jaiden Doles, Maggie Heath, Laney Overman, Peyton Robertson, and Jadyn Troutman ... and what a great bunch of student athletes to have here," Wellsville coach Eric Evans said.

Scores

WHS def. Burlington, 25-23, 25-23

AC def Burlington, 25-10, 25-20

AC def WHS, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21

Wellsville stats

Jadyn Troutman: 30 kills, 4 aces.

Laney Overman: 18 assists.

Mazzi Przybylo: 26 digs.