By The Herald Staff

Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 11:02 AM


The Wellsville High School volleyball team split matches Tuesday on Senior Night.


Wellsville defeated Burlington in two sets and fell to Anderson /County in three sets.


"Our five seniors are Jaiden Doles, Maggie Heath, Laney Overman, Peyton Robertson, and Jadyn Troutman ... and what a great bunch of student athletes to have here," Wellsville coach Eric Evans said.


Scores


WHS def. Burlington, 25-23, 25-23


AC def Burlington, 25-10, 25-20


AC def WHS, 25-23, 25-27, 25-21


Wellsville stats


Jadyn Troutman: 30 kills, 4 aces.


Laney Overman: 18 assists.


Mazzi Przybylo: 26 digs.