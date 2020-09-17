Topekan Dustin Hobbs pulled off the Division I win in the KCC's regular-season tournament Sept. 6 on Pomona Reservoir, weighing a bag of 9.80 pounds to edge out Lawrence father-and-son duo Eric and Mike Schrock by less than a quarter of a pound.

The Schrocks finished second with a seven-fish bag of 9.65 pounds, followed by Topekans Brandon and Ken Manis in third with 9.45 and the big fish of 1.75 pounds.

Ottawa's Greg Morrow and his father, Tim, finished first in Division II with a big fish of 1.85 pounds.