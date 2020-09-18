The competition level continues to ramp up for area cross country teams.

The coaches liked how their athletes met the challenge Thursday in the Wellsville Invitational.

West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said the Falcons were pushed to their limits.

"It is one thing to improve your race times, and another to truly compete," he said. "The entire team accomplished both today, so we are walking away with smiles and determination, ready for the next step."

Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said the Vikings never waver in taking on the challenges.

"Most people tend to get fixated on times to determine improvement, but each week I keep seeing improvements from everyone physically and mentally," Prosser said. "This is a good sign for the early season meets. Next week presents a new set of challenges, a completely different course, and some teams we haven’t seen yet this season, but I think we are only starting to find our footing and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead."

The Falcon boys took second place, one point behind Louisburg and 11 points ahead of Burlington. Wellsville boys were fifth.

The boys team knew they would be facing Burlington, a rival from the 2019 regional meet, Hahn said.

"At that regional meet, Burlington had claimed the third and final team ticket to state, leaving our Falcons in fourth," Hahn said. "This race would be different. Early in the race, an all-state Burlington runner took the lead with the Falcons’ Kyle Haner on his shoulder. It quickly became clear that the team race would be between Burlingtion, Louisburg and West Franklin, with the Falcons trailing by several points. In what has become a common occurrence, the Falcons moved their way up the field. The trio of Nathan Hassler, Kale Link and Lucas Hassler reclaimed point after point as the race progressed."

The Falcons placed four in the top 14.

The Viking boys, ranked fourth in 2A, had three boys finish in the top 10.

"A few of our runners were out of competition for this week, but that didn’t stop who we had on the course from being highly competitive," Prosser said.

Wellsville Invitational

Individual area results Thursday

West Franklin

Varsity girls

10, Emma Bailey, 23:44; 18, Hope Crabtree, 25:08.

Varsity boys

2, Kyle Haner, 18:09; 8, Lucas Hassler, 19:03; 11, Kale Link, 19:17; 14, Nathan Hassler, 19:56; 24, Nicholas Hatifield, 20:33; 35, Martir Caceres-Ramos, 21:40; 39, Timothy Pearce, 22:27.

Central Heights

Varsity girls

4, Taryn Compton, 22:33.

Varsity boys

4, David Craft, 18:32; 6, Luke Cotter, 18:57; 10th, Dakota Kuczmarski, 19:10; 29, Nicholas Schultze, 21:03.

Wellsville

Varsity girls

3, Karizma Shay, 22:10.5; 24, Lexi McDaniel, 26:06.1; 28, Madi Peppers, 28:14.7, 29, Shayla Clary, 28:46.2.

Varsity boys

17, Ian Smith, 20:08; 18, Zeb Harris, 20:12.1; 20, Dawson Dwyer, 20:18.4; 23, Damen Eiche, 20:26.7; 36, Liam Robertson, 21:49.5; 37, Will Stanton,22:02.7; 38, Aistin Henry, 22:07.8.

JV girls

11, Madison Norman, 33:09.6.

JV boys

8, Ethan Elliott, 22:26.1; 9, Coy Jones, 22:29.8 ; 17, Ty Weekes 24:39.1; 20, Chase Douglas, 24:56.9; 21, Carson Richardson, 25:36.2; 24, Derek Ashburn, 28:12.