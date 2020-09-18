Family and friends were on hand to help Laurie Miller complete a marathon this past Saturday. It was not an ordinary run.

Miller qualified for the 124th Boston Marathon but it was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualifiers were given the option to a virtual run, which had to be completed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 14. Miller completed the run this past Saturday in Lawrence.

She started at Clinton Lake and proceeded to Douglas County Lone Star Lake, finishing at the Lawrence Rotary Arboretum.

Miller did not run alone as several running partners kept her company during the 26.1-mile run.

Maddie, her four-year-old granddaughter, ran the final 300 yards with her, telling her grandma, "I run really fast."

Helping her accomplish the run was Julia McCarthy, who completed her first marathon. Running partners Vanessa Younger and Kristina Selters, husband Randy, son and daughter-in-law Jordan and Chelsea, daughter Shelby and future son-in-law Derek, and Ginny Honomochl and Ed Randel kept her company along the route.

At the finish line to cheer her on were her family, friends and co-workers.