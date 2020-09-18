Trust and cohesion are a couple of traits that makes the Ottawa High School volleyball team a tough opponent.

The Cyclones have played several close sets and three-set matches this season.

"We are here to play for each other, not individuals," Ottawa senior Darby Weidl said. "That is what makes us a great team."

Senior Molly Olmsted said the improvement in all aspects, including being tough mentally, is paying dividends.

"Mentality is a huge part of it because we have to find a way to power through [the ups and downs], she said. "We all trust each other. Our schedule is tough. We are competing with them."

Ottawa (5-6) split home matches Thursday in a triangular. The Cyclones rolled past Hayden, 26-15, 25-13. Ottawa fell in three sets to Shawnee Heights, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20.

Weidl said this team can give every team a fight.

"When we are on, I take our chances against any team," she said. "Each game, I see improvement. Every loss we have had, we have learned something. If we keep learning, by the end of the season we will come out strong."

The Cyclones are 10 deep as coach Laura Jeannin mixes and matches the lineup throughout the matches.

"We have had quite a few people step up this year," Weidl said. "We have meshed. There has not been any confusion. We all play our roles."

Olmsted said the players understand each other because of the time spent growing together.

"We have played together for so long," Olmsted said. "I have played with these girls for three years now."

Weidl said the players play with heart.

"Offensively, we are a smaller team, but when we attack strong, it does not matter our size," she said. "I am feeling pretty confident [about our team]."

Ottawa plays Saturday in the Rossville Invitational.