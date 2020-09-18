A rebuilt Ottawa University men's golf team had a good start by placing third Tuesday in the Evangel Invitational.

Ottawa shot a team score of 295 (+15). The Braves had four golfers place in the top 18.

Freshman Clete Carlson began his collegiate with a second- place finish. He shot a 69 (-1). Cameron Cross finished 10th overall with a score of 73 (+3). Jay Haverty earned 13th with a 75. Blake Minyard shot a 78 (+8) to finish 18th.

Others were Logan Hessemeyer, 22, 79 (+9); Collin Hanson, 31, 83 (+13); Alejandro Aguirre and Caleb Williams, 34T, 84 (+14).

The women’s squad placed both of its golfers in the top 24. Kayla Kaps finished seventh overall with a score of 83 (+13). Jordan Bianco tied for 24th with a score of 96 (+26).

Both teams will be back in action Monday and Tuesday at the OU Invitational, a two-day tournament, at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence.