The West Franklin volleyball team kept the Wellsville and Eudora hitters from getting set with their serving.

"Wellsville and Eudora have good hitters, so our goal was to keep them out of system with our serving," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said after the Falcons’ sweep Thursday in Wellsville. "We accomplished that task as we served 94% with 13 aces and only six errors."

Another key to the victories was serve-receive, Corwine said. West Franklin had a serve-receive percentage of 2.46.

"Our serve-receive allowed [setter] Ainsley Corwine to run an efficient offense," the coach said. "She was able to spread the ball around. We had a balanced attack from our hitters."

Sami Randall led the Falcons in passing at 2.58. Riley Zentz was at 2.46 and Jenna Walters, 2.24. Corwine finished with 36 assists.

The offense was paced by Nellie LaFountain with 14 kills. Alex Coopman followed with 12.

"Our motto has been to compete not just play, and [Thursday] night was a step forward for us," Corwine said.

Results Thursday

Scores

West Franklin def Wellsville 25-21, 25-20

West Franklin def Eudora 25-20, 25-22

Eudora def Wellsville 25-22, 25-20

West Franklin stats

Ainsley Corwine: 5 aces, 2 blocks, 36 assists, 11 digs.

Alex Coopman: 2 aces, 12 kills, 4 blocks.

Allison Swank: 7 kills, 2 blocks.

Chloe Ecord: 8 digs.

Jenna Walters: 3 aces, 2.24 SRA, 6 kills, 11 digs.

Nellie LaFountain: 2 aces, 14 kills, 4 digs.

Riley Zentz: 4 kills, 2.46 SRA, 9 digs.

Sami Randall: 2.58 SRA, 19 digs.