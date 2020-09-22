Hays High is searching for a new opponent for its homecoming football game.

The Indians have a Week 5 void to fill after Abilene announced Monday that it is suspending all athletic activities because of an increase in COVD-19 cases among the school’s staff and students.

Hays High is looking for an opponent willing to travel to Hays because homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The HHS football team is 3-0 on the season with wins against Goddard Eisenhower, Great Bend and Liberal. Hays will play at Garden City on Friday.