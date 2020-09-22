By The Herald Staff

Tuesday

Sep 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM


The Wellsville and Central Heights middle school cross country runners finished with several medalists Monday in the Wellsville Invitational.


Ellie Strainl won the seventh-grade girls race. In the eighth grade races, Central Heights’ Connor Burkdoll and Melaney Chrisjohn finished second.


Wellsville results


Seventh grade girls


1, Ellie Strainl, 15:26.2; 8, Hayleigh Denniston, 25:10.8.


Eighth grade boys


11, Christian Stone, 16:21.1.


Central Heights results


Seventh grade boys


3, Aydan Dunbar; 6, Hunter Johnson; 11, Aidan Howland; 18, Cash Miller.


Seventh grade girls


8, Arabella Dunbar.


Eighth grade boys


2, Connor Burkdoll ; 3, Cody Hammond; 4, Owen Miller.


Eighth grade girls


2, Melaney Chrisjohn; 5, Kaylee Holstine.