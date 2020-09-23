The Ottawa University golfers played consistent through the two rounds of the OU Invitational at Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence.

The men shot a 628 (rounds if 312 and 316) to tie for sixth in the tourney on Monday and Tuesday.

The women finished seventh at 827 (406 and 421).

The men were paced by Cameron Cross, who tied for seventh with a score of 150 (+7). He shot rounds of 73 and 77.

Finishing one stroke behind Cross with a 151 (+8) was Clete Carlson. Carlson carded rounds of 76 and 75. Jay Haverty shot a combined score of 161 (+17) to tie for 37th. He shot rounds of 80 and 81.

Blake Minyard tied for 48th with a 166 (+22). He shot an 83 in both rounds. Logan Hessemeyer and Alejandro Aguirre tied for 56th with a two day score of 172 (+28). Collin Hanson finished in 61st with a score of 181 (+37).

Others were Caleb Williams, 184, and Garrett Pendroy, 220.

The women were led by newcomer Jordan Bianco in 13th place. She shot a 173 (+29). Bianco had rounds of 86 and 87.

Kayla Kaps and Abi Tinlin tied for 22nd with a score of 184 (+40). Jillian Martinez shot a combined score of 286 (+142) to finish 40th.

The golfers return action Oct. 4-5 at a KCAC Match Play event at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.