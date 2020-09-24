The Bethel College football team has reasons to feel good about a 2-0 start, stopping McPherson College 55-21 last week, but the Threshers still have work to do, facing 0-1 Sterling at 6 p.m. Saturday at Smisor Stadium in Sterling.

Sterling opened the season with a 58-40 loss to McPherson. The Warriors’ game against Ottawa was postponed until Nov. 7.

"It’s going good," Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. "We had a good week last week. We had a good week of practice this week. We’re excited about it. Sterling has been one of the best teams in the conference for about a decade now. They have one of the best coaching staffs in the conference. They had a week off, so they had the opportunity to practice and get better. We’ll definitely have our hands full."

Sterling’s Ethan Richardson has hit 15 of 29 passes for 228 yards with three touchdowns. Richardson also has 50 yards rushing on 13 carries with a touchdown. Alexander Habour has 92 rushing yards on nine carries.

Chance Whitehead leads the receivers with five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

"They have a quarterback out of Maize South, they’re going to stretch the field," Harrison said. "They run a lot of jet sweep. They run a lot of trick plays. Their quarterback is a threat to run. McPherson’s quarterback wasn’t much of a threat to run. For Sterling, that’s one of their primary ball carriers. … Most of the teams in the conference run the same offense. (SC coach) Chase (Hansen) does a good job. They run a lot of things that are unique. He’s got a lot of different flavors. They run a lot of unbalanced lines. He’s one of the best coaches in the conference."

George Powell Jr. and Deven Lopez lead the defense with 10 total tackles each. Powell Jr. has two interceptions.

"I really don’t know what to expect (from the Sterling defense)," Harrison said. "I have no idea. We’ll practice the way we practice and go from there."

Bethel is led by Chantz Scurry with 185 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns. Zach Esau has 140 yards rushing on 33 carries with four touchdowns. Esau also has hit five of nine passes for 150 yards and three tochdowns. Brayden Francis has three catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Josh Seabolt has 15 total tackles, followed by Dominic Brown with 13 and Steven Marks with 10.

The defense has recorded eight quarterback sacks this season.

"We’ve made it a priority," Harrison said. "Coach (Paul) Kempf has done a good job of scheming stuff up to give us the opportunity. I think we’re leading the country in sacks, and last year we may have led in missed sacks."

Camryn Harrison is expected to be back in the lineup this week. He had just four carries against Avila and didn’t play last week against McPherson.

"It will be good to have our All-American back in the lineup," coach Harrison said.

Around the KCAC

McPherson (1-1) @ Tabor (0-2)

McPherson fell to Bethel 55-21 last week, while Tabor fell to Friends 17-7.

McPherson’s Joshua Pisik has 587 yards passing with eight touchdowns. LeMeshio Hill has 99 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Melvin Reid has 133 yards receiving with three touchdowns.

For Tabor, Trey McGee has 523 yards passing and three touchdowns and 64 yards rushing. Dejuan Jones has 184 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Bethany (0-1) @ Southwestern (1-0)

Bethany opened the season with a 59-34 loss to Kansas Welseyan. Southwestern had an off week after stopping Tabor 41-21 in the season opener.

Southwestern’s Brad Cagle has 249 passing yards and four touchdowns. Keyshawn Wyatt has 125 rushing yards and a touchdown. Keyshawn Jones has 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bethany’s Austin Desnson passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Colione Evans rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Darren Rottwage had 131 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Avila (0-1) @ Friends (1-1)

Avila’s game against Saint Mary was postponed. Friends topped Tabor 17-7.

Avila’s Tristan Askan has 261 passing yards and a touchdown. Malik Nesbitt has 57 rushing yards and a touchdown. Devib Senerius has 113 receiving yards and a touchdown.

For Friends, Dan Dawdy has 363 passing yards and two touchdowns. Juan Salazar has 176 rushing yards. Cade Nagy has 117 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Ottawa (1-0) @ #6 Kansas Wesleyan (2-0) ppd.

The game has been moved to Nov. 14

Saint Mary (0-0) bye