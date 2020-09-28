Class 3A, District 7

Andale 42, Halstead 12

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons fell to Andale 42-12 Friday in district play in Halstead.

Andale’s scoring and stats were not reported.

For Halstead, Lakin Farmer rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Halstead is 2-2 and hosts Clearwater Friday.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Moundridge 42, Medicine Lodge 34

MEDICINE LODGE — Braden Schmidt rushed for three touchdowns to lead Moundridge to a 42-34 win over Medicine Lodge Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Medicine Lodge.

Brayden Conquest rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. Corbin Unruh passed for a touchdown to Jon Schlosser.

Chance Winter rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a score for Medicine Lodge, 0-3.

Moundridge is 2-2 and plays Friday at Goessel.

Attica-Argonia 42, Goessel 14

GOESSEL — Attica-Argonia scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to claim a 42-14 win over Goessel Friday night in Eight-Man I district play.

Goessel led 8-6 at the half, but trailed 12-8 after three quarters.

Grant Bryant passed for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead Goessel.

For Attica-Argonia, 4-0, Xander Newberry rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Harnden caught a touchdown pass.

Goessel is 2-2 and hosts Moundridge Friday.

Non-League

Peabody-Burns 54, Tescott 6

PEABODY — Noal Reynolds rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lift Peabody-Burns to a 54-6 win Friday in non-league play.

Thomas Smith, Gabe Hosley, Gage Branson and Ray Vantassel each added a rushing touchdown. Philip Young hit a touchdown pass to Reynolds.

The game was called at the half on the 45-point rule.

Peabody-Burns is 2-2 and hosts South Barber Friday.

Other games

(no scoring details reported)

Christ Prep Academy 56, Remington 7

Sedgwick 63, Stanton County 0

Burrton at Cunningham ccd.