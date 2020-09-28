The West Franklin varsity volleyball players are generating their own energy on the court.

The Falcons play their home matches without fans because of construction. The school is being refurbished through a $13 million bond issue.

It has not made much of a difference. Not even a change from a full tournament format to a quadrangular Saturday could slow down the Falcons.

The squad defeated Osage City (5-13, 25-23), Osawatomie (25-15, 22-25, 25-15) and Anderson County (25-15, 25-15) to capture the quad.

"Other than the set loss against Osawatomie, we played really well in all three matches," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "The girls are playing with a lot of confidence and they are playing for each other. When we play at home, we can't have fans due to construction issues. So the girls have to rely on each other. They don't have the fan support to spur their energy. They have to bring their own energy and they do just that."

The Falcons dominated in all facets of the game. The Falcons had a 2.32 serve-receive and served 31 aces. West Franklin finished with a season-best 0.230 attack efficiency.

Jenna Walters paced the offensive attack with 27 kills. Alex Coopman nailed 25 kills. Others were Nellie LaFountain,13, and Allison Swank, 10.

Riley Zentz led the Falcons in serve-receive at 2.68. Sami Randall was tops in digs with 25.

Ainsley Corwine finished with 73 assists and a team-best nine aces.

West Franklin (15-2) plays Tuesday at Central Heights.

Stats

Ainsley Corwine: 9 aces, 5 kills, 73 assists, 11 digs.

Alex Coopman: 5 aces, 25 kills, 0.400 attack efficiency, 2 blocks, 6 digs.

Allison Swank: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs.

Chloe Ecord: 13 digs.

Jenna Walters: 27 kills, 2.28 serve receive, 19 digs.

Nellie LaFountain: 5 aces, 13 kills, 9 digs.

Riley Zentz: 5 aces, 5 kills, 2.68 serve receive, 21 digs.

Sami Randall: 6 aces, 2.21 serve receive, 25 digs.