The Wellsville High School boys cross country team had two runners place in the top 20 Saturday at the Crawford Farm Invitational.

Zeb Harris paced the Eagles by taking 15th. Ian Smith finished 19th. The Eagles as a team took sixth with 141 points.

Wellsville competes Thursday at the Central Heights Invitational.

Varsity Boys

15, Zeb Harris, 19:31.1; 19, Ian Smith, 19:40.8; 24, Dawson Dwyer, 20:15.6; 40, Aistin Henry, 21:00.9; 43, Liam Robertson, 21:32.6; 45, Ethan Elliott, 21:38.1; 47, Damen Eiche, 21:43.

Varsity Girls

32, Lexi McDaniel, 26:05.7; 45, Shayla Clary, 30:58.

JV Boys

5, Coy Jone,s 22:30.2; 10, Ty Weekes, 23:06.7; 14, Chase Dougla, 23:51.3; 16, Carson Richardson, 24:28.8.

JV Girls

6, Madison Norman, 33:56.9.