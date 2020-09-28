The Ottawa University men’s tennis program made history this weekend.

Claudio Quinones became the first singles champion in program history in the ITA Central-West Regional Championships.

Quinones won all five matches en route to the title. He bested Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Jose Catala (3-6, 6-3, 6-2) in three sets.

Quinones is on a nice run as he followed up last weekend’s first place finish in the KCAC Individual Championships.

Quinones and Thomas Golden were runner-up in doubles. The pair’s only loss came in the championship match to McPherson (3-6, 7-5, 6-3). The Ottawa lost to the same McPherson squad in the title match of the KCAC Championships a week ago.

Blake Sprouse finished the tournament with a record of 2-1 mark in singles. He defeated Bethel College's Thomas Quercia 6-2, 6-0 and McPherson College's Jakob Kome 6-3, 6-2. His tournament ended in his third match with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to the No. 1 overall seed, Jorge Chevez, Dordt University.

Golden competed in four matches, finishing 3-1. He defeated Tabor’s Alejandro Velasco, 6-0, 6-0; Hugo Prats, of Friends University, 6-1, 6-2, and Milan Bucek, from Bethel College, 6-2, 6-2. Golden fell to Chevez 7-5, 2-1, retired.

Luke Graham opened the tournament with a 2-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory over Dordt’s Henrique Sakoda. In his second match, Graham was defeated by McPherson College's Nathan Monk, 6-1, 6-1.

Both Ottawa double teams finished with at least two wins at the tournament. Sprouse and Graham won their first two matches, 8-3 over Roberts and Rice, Kansas Wesleyan, and 8-6 over Komel and Murphy, McPherson. In the third match, they were defeated 8-1 by Southwestern College's Moral-Tebar and Vera.

Ottawa’s Abby Norris went 1-1 in the women’s singles. Norris won her first match of the tournament, a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Caroline Henry, Southwestern. In her second match, Norris was defeated by the overall No. 1 seed, Daniela Herrera, from Bethel, 6-4, 6-4.

Quinones advances to the ITA Cup on Oct. 16-18, Rome, Georgia.