The Ottawa High School girls varsity golfers finished third Monday at Woodland Hills.

Ottawa placed three golfers in the top 12. Riley Titus paced the Cyclones in sixth. Kaitlyn Carrier finished eighth and Shai Aho took 12th.

The golfers play Monday in their regular-season finale in Garnett at the Anderson County Invitational. The regional tourney is set for Oct. 12 with state on Oct. 19-20 in Emporia.

Ottawa’s regional site is Holton on Oct. 12. The field includes Clay Center Community, Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Miege, Tonganoxie, Hayden and Wamego.