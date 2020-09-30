Wellsville golfers Kaylie Reese shot a 99 and took 12th Monday at Jeff West and Kelsey Johnson shot a 134. It was the first 18-hole tournament of the season.

The KSHSAA announced the sites for the state golf tournaments to be played Oct. 19-20.

The 3-2-1A tourney will be at Hutchinson’s Carey Park. The 4A tourney will tee it up at Emporia. The 5A state site is in Salina and the 6A will be played at Hesston.

Welsville plays its regional at Silver Lake on Oct. 12. The field includes, Santa Fe Trail, Council Grove, Hoisington, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lost Springs-Centre, Jefferson West, Osage City, West Franklin, KC Christian, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys, and Wellsville.