The Central Heights cross country runners put on a show for the fans Thursday in the CH Invitational.

The Vikings had 13 top-10 finishes.

"Another meet...another set of great results," Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. "I continue to be impressed by the growth and the way the runners are becoming more of a team each and every week. It’s always a little stressful to host a meet because there seems to be that little bit of extra pressure to bring the best in front of a larger crowd than usual.

"Man, this group did not disappoint. Starting off with Aydan and Connor both winning on their home turf set the bar high for the following races and everyone stepped up to the challenge. We had some huge personal bests, we had several season bests, and the medal haul keeps going up."

David Craft and Luke Cotter paced the boys varsity with third and seventh place finishes.

Taryn Compton took fourth in the girls varsity race. Lily Meyer took 10th.

"With winds so strong that teams couldn’t even put up their tents, you’d think it would be a great excuse to not be at peak performance," Prosser said. "Not today, and not at home. We have one week left to keep fixing a few details before the championship season starts."

The Wellsville boys finished fourth. Zeb Harris led the Eagles in 15th.

Lexi McDaniel took 19th in the girls race.

Central Heights

Varsity Boys

3, David Craft, 18:22; 7, Luke Cotter, 18:57; 21, Dakota Kuczmarski, 19:41; 30, Nicholas Schultze, 20:56.

Varsity Girls

4, Taryn Compton, 22:10; 10, Lily Meyer, 23:39.

JV Boys/Girls

8, Cheyenne Higbie, 29:32; 17, Alex Skeet, 24:51.

8th Grade Boys

1, Connor Burkdoll, 11:23; 4, Cody Hammond, 12:26; 5, Owem Miller,12:27.

8th Grade Girls

2, Melaney Chrisjohn,13:38; 5, Kaylee Holstine, 14:31.

7th Grade Boys

1, Aydan Dunbar, 13:44; 3, Hunter Johnson, 13:53; 6, Aidan Howland,14:43; 17, Cash Miller, 16:44.

7th Grade Girls

16, Arabella Dunbar, 16:39.

Wellsville

Varsity Boys

15, Zeb Harris, 19:30.1; 25, Ian Smith, 20:13.3; 26, Dawson Dwyer, 20:14.1; 31, Ethan Elliott, 20:56.8; 32, Aistin Henry, 21:03.7; 34, Liam Robertson, 21:09.4; 39, Coy Jones, 21:50.9.

Varsity Girls

19, Lexi McDaniel, 25:02.9; 31, Shayla Clary, 29:04.3.

JV Boys

4, Will Stanton, 21:52.4; 12, Carson Richardson, 23:20.6; 16, Ty Weekes, 24:45.9; 18, Derek Ashburn, 27:02.0.

JV Girls

9, Madison Norman, 31:19.6.*

8th Boys

8, Christian Stone, 14:06..

7th Girls

5, Ellie Strain, 15:06.9; 22, Allison Hayes, 17:58.