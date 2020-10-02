LAWRENCE — There’s a growing consensus among those who closely follow Kansas football: Pooka Williams is deserving of, and should receive, more touches on game day.

That conclusion has been reached out of the combination of both the junior running back’s top-tier abilities — on display in limited spurts across his team’s first two contests — and evaluations of a Jayhawk offense that has too often been an eyesore.

Williams, however, doesn’t appear to have strong feelings about that consensus — at least, it isn’t something the preseason All-Big 12 selection is politicking for publicly.

"I’m a team player," said Williams, speaking after the Jayhawks’ 47-14 defeat last Saturday at Baylor. "I mean, I want everybody on the field to eat."

While Williams’ team-first answer struck the right chord following that lopsided defeat, it did little to quell those calling for more carries for the former four-star recruit.

That group gained a very notable member Monday in KU head coach Les Miles.

"I see Pooka getting better and better. One thing about Pooka: He's got leadership abilities. He is one of the more natural runners that I have ever seen," Miles said. "... I'd like to get him a few more touches to be honest with you."

Whether that last remark from Miles is simply a sentiment or an edict will become evident in the Jayhawks’ next contest, a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tilt against No. 16 Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

First, though, a look back.

Williams finished KU’s last game with 17 total touches, collecting 76 rushing yards on 14 carries and 24 receiving yards on three catches. The New Orleans native’s two rushing touchdowns represented his team’s only points, with Williams finishing off the Jayhawks’ opening drive with a 21-yard dash and, much later, ending a 40-point unanswered stretch by the Bears with a 16-yard scoring run.

Williams received four carries on that opening drive but commanded just two more carries and two receptions before halftime. When the game’s final whistle sounded, Williams had touched the ball on 22.4% of the Jayhawks’ 76 offensive plays but managed to account for 30.5% of his team’s 328-yard offensive output.

On the season, Williams is averaging 14.5 touches, down from totals of 20.9 per game as a sophomore and 17.6 per game as a freshman.

An undisclosed injury temporarily sidelined Williams during the Jayhawks’ season opener three weeks ago, though the junior did manage to return to that contest. Williams said after the Baylor defeat that, health-wise, he felt like himself, but Miles nevertheless said "keeping Pooka fresh" has been one "key piece" in the team’s limited deployment of the dynamic back.

Another factor, Miles explained, is the desire to "get (the ball) around pretty regularly to other spots" — sophomore running back Velton Gardner also had 14 carries versus Baylor, turning those into 70 rushing yards. Gardner has carried the ball 25 times this season versus Williams’ 26 carries.

Still, Williams hasn’t shown any front-facing signs of frustration amid what’s been a slow start for both himself and the Jayhawks.

Junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment has said Williams is a player who understands "the big picture," that winning is "not going to happen overnight." Those observations appeared validated after the loss at Baylor, where Williams stated that the most important goal of this season is to get the team’s young players up to speed and ready for the future.

It also appears that mature approach doesn’t turn off along with the cameras and recording devices.

"Let me tell you what he did about 2 'o' clock in the morning (Sunday)," Miles said. "He's looking over his head coach's shoulder and watching the game on the computer that we had set up on my seat headed back to Kansas. And he talked about (freshman quarterback) Jalon Daniels and he talked about the (offensive) line and how it was all going to come together. In my opinion, he's dead right."

Senior offensive lineman Chris Hughes also vouched for Williams’ maturity, noting he is evolving into "more of a vocal leader."

While Hughes obviously isn’t the team’s offensive coordinator, he gave his stamp of approval to Miles’ desire to get Williams more touches.

"If they give Pooka the ball, we’re going to block for him, we’re going to finish them and he’s going to get in the end zone," Hughes said. "I love it."

Fans in the stands

Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State will represent the Jayhawks’ first in front of home fans this season, with the program allowing up to 10,000 individuals into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

A mask-wearing mandate that must be followed at all times by all attendees is one of several steps the program has implemented in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Other measures include socially distanced seating arrangements, a ban on tailgating and modified procedures at the stadium’s concessions stands.

"I expect our fans will cooperate," said KU athletic director Jeff Long. "We have great fans and I know they'll want to come back to games in the future."

Season ticket holders who have received hard copies of those tickets through the mail already have a spot reserved for Saturday’s game — they are built into the 10,000-fan capacity — and may simply use those tickets for entry into the stadium.