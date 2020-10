West Franklin setter Ainsley Corwine was selected the Max Preps State volleyball player of the week.

Ainsley led the Falcons to an undefeated week. In 17 sets, she averaged 11 assists per set. Corwine had 188 assists. She finished with a 0.202 hitting efficiency. She also had 32 digs, 11 aces and two blocks.

West Franklin plays Saturday in the Wellsville Invitational.