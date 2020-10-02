By The Herald Staff

Friday

Oct 2, 2020


Wellsville will be a host site for one of the eight 3A volleyball sub-state sites.


The KSHSAA announced the assignments and sites for the volleyball and cross country postseason, which will be on Oct. 24.


The winner of each volleyball sub-state advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be a best-of-five set duel on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The quarterfinal winner advances to the state site.


Here are the assignments:


Cross Country


Oct. 24


4A (4 Regionals...3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,


Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)


BALDWIN


GIRLS - 10:00 a.m. BOYS - 10:45 am


Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Tonganoxie/


3A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,


Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers


GARNETT


GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:35 a.m.


Burlington, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Garnett-Anderson County, Ward, Prairie View, Osawatomie, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville.


2A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,


Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)


ALMA-WABAUNSEE


GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:40 a.m.


Northern Heights, Bennington, Ell-Saline, Chase County, Mission Valley, Herington, Lyndon, Central Heights, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee.


Volleyball


4A


IOLA – Chanute, Fort Scott, Iola, Ottawa, Paola.


3A


WELLSVILLE — Pleasant Ridge, Ward, Prairie View, Jefferson West, Osawatomie, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Wellsville.


BURLINGTON – Burlington, Eureka, Fredonia, Anderson County, Neodesha, Osage City, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail.


2A


LYNDON – Northern Heights, Chase County, Mission Valley, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Central Heights, Yates Center.