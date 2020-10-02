Wellsville will be a host site for one of the eight 3A volleyball sub-state sites.
The KSHSAA announced the assignments and sites for the volleyball and cross country postseason, which will be on Oct. 24.
The winner of each volleyball sub-state advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be a best-of-five set duel on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The quarterfinal winner advances to the state site.
Here are the assignments:
Cross Country
Oct. 24
4A (4 Regionals...3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)
BALDWIN
GIRLS - 10:00 a.m. BOYS - 10:45 am
Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Tonganoxie/
3A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
GARNETT
GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:35 a.m.
Burlington, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Garnett-Anderson County, Ward, Prairie View, Osawatomie, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville.
2A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)
ALMA-WABAUNSEE
GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:40 a.m.
Northern Heights, Bennington, Ell-Saline, Chase County, Mission Valley, Herington, Lyndon, Central Heights, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee.
Volleyball
4A
IOLA – Chanute, Fort Scott, Iola, Ottawa, Paola.
3A
WELLSVILLE — Pleasant Ridge, Ward, Prairie View, Jefferson West, Osawatomie, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Wellsville.
BURLINGTON – Burlington, Eureka, Fredonia, Anderson County, Neodesha, Osage City, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail.
2A
LYNDON – Northern Heights, Chase County, Mission Valley, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Central Heights, Yates Center.