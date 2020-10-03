At one point in the first half of Friday’s Centennial League showdown between Manhattan and Seaman, the visiting Indians had out-gained Seaman 68-29 and had six first downs to just one for the Vikings.

Seaman also had been hit with three personal foul penalties.

Big trouble for the Vikings? Not exactly.

Two Manhattan turnovers set up Seaman with short fields and the Vikings capitalized on both. Seaman turned a third Manhattan turnover in the half into another late touchdown for a 21-7 halftime lead and went on to down the Indians 35-21.

"We got some short fields, but we had a little bit to do with a couple of them," Seaman coach Glenn O’Neil said. "If you don’t capitalize, those turnover don’t really mean too much. They meant a lot tonight because wwe were able to capitalize on them."

Seaman improved to 4-1 both overall and in league play, recording its first victory over Manhattan since 2012 to end a seven-game losing streak to the Indians.

Throughout that streak, Seaman had simply never found a way to slow Manhattan down. The Indians scored less than 20 points just once in those seven straight wins and averaged just more than 40 points per game.

On Friday, however, Seaman’s defense provided the spark early and often.

Junior linebacker Kobe Jordan recovered a fumble at the Manhattan 8 that led to Seaman’s first score, a 1-yard run by Nathan Zeferjahn. On Manhattan’s next possession, Zeferjahn picked off Indian quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner near midfield and returned it 37 yards to the Indian 19 to set up Reid Cowan’s 3-yard scoring run two plays later.

Despite having just 27 yards and one first down, Seaman led 14-0.

"Turnovers are one of the biggest momentum changers in the game and you just have to capitalize off that when we were getting them," Cowan said. "We just made sure we had to keep the pressure on them and that’s what our mentality was."

Manhattan wound up turning it over five times in the game with the Vikings picking Aschenbrenner off four times. Peyton Murray’s late pick in the first half set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cowan to Casen Stallbaumer that made it 21-7 at halftime and Kaden Ireland and Caeden Heydenreich each got fourth-quarter picks that thwarted the Indians’ comeback bid after they had recovered an onside kick following Aschenbrenner’s 8-yard scoring run to start the fourth quarter.

Even when they weren’t coming up with turnovers, the Viking defense effectively slowed Manhattan’s offense, allowing just 210 yards of total offense — 138 from Aschenbrenner on the ground.

"When Royal Valley was shut down (former Seaman player and current Panther head coach) Jake Lott and his defensive coordinator came down and were watching one of our scrimmages," O’Neil said. "Our second O was marching up and down the field on our first D. Jake was saying, ‘I didn’t know what defense you had out there,’ because they were getting pummeled. But every week we’ve gotten a little better. The big part is our alignment is sound and our technique is getting better. Our tackling has gotten better and (Manhattan) is a team where you better be really sound tacklers."

Seaman also seemed to come up with big plays in the passing game when it needed them, in particular Stallbaumer. The junior who was hampered all last season with a stress fracture in his foot caught five passes for 110 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and a 58-yarder that set up a 2-yard Zeferjahn touchdown run early in the third quarter.

He also ran for a 7-yard touchdown late in the third that staked Seaman to a 35-13 lead.

"He’s a special guy," O’Neil said. "He probably doesn’t get the carries he needs as a halfback, but a lot of the things we do with him as a receiver are basically passing running plays where we’re trying to get it to him quick."

"It’s great having him out there," said Cowan, who finished 10 of 15 for 185 yards. "We just have so many offensive weapons that any guy I choose, I know they’re going to get it done."

SEAMAN 35, MANHATTAN 21

Manhattan (2-3, 1-3);0;7;6;8;—;21

Seaman (4-1, 4-1);14;7;14;0;—;35

Seaman — Zeferjahn 1 run (Prengel kick)

Seaman — Cowan 3 run (Prengel kick)

Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 20 run (Snowden kick)

Seaman — Stallbaumer 18 pass from Cowan (Prengel kick)

Manhattan — Robinson 64 punt return (kick failed)

Seaman — Zeferjahn 2 run (Prengel kick)

Seaman — Stallbaumer 7 run (Prengel kick)

Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 8 run (Reid run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 24-138, Houston 8-20, Newby 3-12, Reid 1-1, Schartz 1-2. Seaman: Zeferjahn 16-55, Cowan 10-3, Murray 7-16, Ireland 1-4, Stallbaumer 3-19.

Passing — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 6-15-4, 37 yards. Seaman: Cowan 10-15-0, 185 yards.

Receiving — Manhattan: Hall 2-9, Newby 2-12, Reid 2-16. Seaman: Murray 1-5, Stallbaumer 5-110, Colley 2-31, Vargas 1-39.

Punting — Manhattan: Aschenbrener 3-31.7. Seaman: Zeferjahn 4-39.0.