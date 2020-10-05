he Central Heights football team improved to 4-1 with a 56-0 win Friday over Horton.

Junior quarterback Tony Detwiler had four rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass. He had scoring runs of 7, 30, 12 and 88 yards. He tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jarod Crawford.

Brady Burson added touchdown runs of 4 and 11 yards. Cauy Newell had a 30-yard touchdown run.

The Vikings play Friday at home against Lyndon.

WF 49, Humboldt 20

West Franklin picked up its first win of the season with a 49-20 victory over Humboldt.

The Falcons jumped to a 33-0 lead and cruised to the victory.

Quarterback Lance McCullough tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for one.

Cameron Wise, who rushed for 174 yards on 15 carries, had a touchdown run of 47 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass from McCullough.

Caleb McKenzie returned a kickoff of 83 yards for a touchdown.

West Franklin (1-4) plays Friday against Eureka.