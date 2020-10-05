The West Franklin runners are learning how to execute a full race game plan.

Falcons coach Ryan Hahn said that was evident in their performances Thursday in the Central Heights Invitational.

"One of the team’s greatest improvements has been in their ability to compete in all parts of the race," Hahn said. "They showed that at this meet. Whether they were finding a good position at the start, or digging deep late in the race, they were actively trying to run their best race."

Hahn said the cool weather brought great times for the Falcons at all levels.

"Nearly every middle school athlete ran a personal best for the season," he said. " Mya Crabtree, Abe Link, Mackenzie Walter, Sarah Wright, and Sarah Voth each made tremendous improvements, each besting their previous 2-mile times by about 30 seconds. Every high school girl claimed a medal. Four of the high school boys medalled."

Lily Judd paced the girls with a second-place finish. Emma Bailey took eighth and Hope Crabtree was 11th.

"Lily started smart and made her way up into second place, but later in the race found herself running alone until she crossed the finish as the runner up," Hahn said. "Emma made another great stride in her return, moving up during the race to finish with a 42-second season best. Hope built even more onto her kick, accelerating for the final 600-meters of the race for a final time that was over a minute faster than her previous best."

The boys had similar success. Kyle Haner was the runner-up. Lucas Hassler took 12th. Nathan Hassler finished 16th and Kale Link came in 19th.

"After a quick start, Kyle found himself in the runner up position where he would remain until he finished with a lifetime personal best of 17:48," Hahn said. "The trio of Lucas, Nathan, and Kale start slower than they wanted, but fought their way up into medalling positions. Overall, the boys team claimed second place behind 4A Iola."

WF Results

Seventh Grade Girls

Mya Crabtree (17th, 16:48).

Seventh Grade Boys

Abe Link (20th, 17:23), Coy Link (21st, 18:44), Bryce Link (23rd, 20:10).

Eighth Grade Girls

Mackenzie Walter (9th, 15:13), Sarah Voth (10th, 15:32), Sarah Wright (15th, 17:22).

Eighth Grade Boys

Hunter Bailey (2nd, 11:28)

Varsity Girls

Lily Judd (2nd, 21:40), Emma Bailey (8th, 23:02), Hope Crabtree (11th, 23:59)

Varsity Boys (Team 2nd)

Kyle Haner (2nd, 17:48), Lucas Hassler (12th, 19:02), Nathan Hassler (16th, 19:31), Kale Link (19th, 19:34), Nicholas Hatifield (22nd, 19:57), Martir Caceres-Ramos (29th, 20:49), Timothy Pearce (43rd, 22:56).