State-ranked West Franklin volleyball team dominated play Saturday in winning the Wellsville Invitational.

The No. 8 Falcons went 4-0 in the tournament, winning all three pool matches and topping Baldwin in the title match.

West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said the players displayed mental toughness throughout the week leading up to the tournament.

"The girls had to overcome a few obstacles this week, but they remained focused and came to compete," she said. "Our team is showing toughness and maturity as we were without another starter for the second time this week."

Riley Zentz missed the tourney and the Falcons reworked their rotations without a practice.

"Our depth along with the girls' willingness to adjust and adapt is what made the difference," Corwine said. "Our serve and serve-receive is usually the neutralizer against any opponent, but (Saturday), it was our hitting efficiency that made the difference."

The Falcons accumulated 127 kills and had a season-best hitting efficiency of 0.284.

West Franklin had a balanced attack with four players having between 17 and 40 kills in the four matches.

Senior Alex Coopman paced the Falcons with 40 kills. Nellie LaFountain rocked foes for 33 kills. Jenna Walters finished with 23 and Allison Swank chipped in 17.

Ainsley Corwine, coming off a Max Preps State Player of the Week performance, ran an efficient offensive attack with 107 assists.

Sami Randall led West Franklin in serve-receive (2.29) and digs (42). Defensive specialist Chloe Ecord served seven aces Allison Swank finished with seven blocks.

Wellsville finished third topping Osawatomie in the third-place match.

West Franklin, 21-2, plays Tuesday at home against Chase County.

Tournament scores

Pool Play

West Franklin def. Baldwin, 26-24, 25-22

Osawatomie def. Wellsville, 30-28, 25-21

Baldwin def. Osawatomie, 25-18, 25-14

West Franklin def. Wellsville, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17

West Franklin def. Osawatomie, 25-19, 25-15

Baldwin def. Wellsville, 25-16, 25-22

Third Place

Wellsville def. Osawatomie, 25-21, 25-21

Championship

West Franklin def. Baldwin, 25-19, 25-23

WF Stats

Adelle Higbie: 5 kills, 4 blocks.

Ainsley Corwine: 4 aces, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 107 assists, 21 digs.

Alex Coopman: 4 aces, 40 kills, 0.485 attack efficiency, 4 blocks.

Allison Swank: 17 kills, 0.429 attack efficiency, 6 blocks.

Chloe Ecord: 7 aces, 19 kills.

Jenna Walters: 6 aces, 23 kills, 2.09 serve receive efficiency, 39 digs.

Nellie LaFountain: 4 aces, 33 kills, 23 digs.

Sami Randall: 5 aces, 2.29 serve receive efficiency, 42 digs.