The Ottawa University men's cross country team placed two runners in the top 20 Saturday at the Red Devil Duals in Iola.

Josh Weghorst paced Ottawa with a sixth-place finish with a time of 26:17.82. He has had top-10 finishes in each race this season and twice won KCAC cross country of the week honors.

Joseph Corbin took 19th at 27:50.09 Caleb Meyer was 42nd at 29:52.24 and Christopher Rosas, 67th at 38:34.66.

The Braves compete Oct. 24 at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.